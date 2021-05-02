



Tribune Online

When Egharevba, Akpang, celebrated Creolisation

‘Creolization’, a joint exhibition featuring two academics and artists, Sukanthy Visagapperumal Egharevba and Clem Akpang, held from April 12 to 18 at the Calabar Sports Club, Calabar, Cross Rivers State. The show gave a visual perspective to the impact of new world in technology and travel, among other global changes. Ex-Rivers State Governor Rivers State […]

When Egharevba, Akpang, celebrated Creolisation

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune