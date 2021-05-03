Afenifere tasks Buhari to organise constitutional conference without delay

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has reiterated its call for an immediate restructuring of the country with a view to institutionalizing true federalism, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to, without further delay, set the machinery in motion to organise a constitutional conference that will return the country to a true federation. The group, which vowed to […]

