Gombe discovers 668 Ghost workers, saves over N37m after biometric capture of civil servants

The sum of N37m has been saved by Gombe State Government after running its newly introduced biometric capture of all civil servants in the state during the payment of salaries for the month of April, 2021, just as 668 ghost workers have been discovered. The saved amount according to the state government included that of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune