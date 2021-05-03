Tribune Online
Matawalle donates 400 bags of assorted grains to Gusau inmates
The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has donated 400 bags of assorted grains to inmates at the Gusau Correctional facility as his Ramadan and Sallah welfare to them. This was contained in a statement issued by the Director-General Media, Yusuf Idris Gusau, on Monday. The statement noted that the items included 100 bags of […]
