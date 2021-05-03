Nigeria: Third worst governed country in the world

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Nigeria: Third worst governed country in the world

shisha arms Obaseki A season of strikes Resident doctors, Customs’ raid NAF EFCC state fire debt open grazing proposal Northern MDAs akure Emmanuel Akuma covid-19 ACF molestation convoys Nigerian graduates, #Bring Back Our Boys Burying soldier Boko Haram’s Borno, IGP yellow fever post-EndSARS rice police Buratai’s reaction, Government collapse of public waterworks, aid workers, Kwara hijab controversy

FOR any student of Nigerian history or close watchers of its current affairs, the country’s lugubrious ranking on the inaugural Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) released last week by the Singapore-based Chandler Institute of Governance could not have come as a surprise. In fact, it tracks the country’s ranking on similar indexes over the years […]

Nigeria: Third worst governed country in the world
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR