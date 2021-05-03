



Tribune Online

Nigeria: Third worst governed country in the world

FOR any student of Nigerian history or close watchers of its current affairs, the country’s lugubrious ranking on the inaugural Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) released last week by the Singapore-based Chandler Institute of Governance could not have come as a surprise. In fact, it tracks the country’s ranking on similar indexes over the years […]

Nigeria: Third worst governed country in the world

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune