Nigerian Breweries records N105.7bn revenue in Q1:2021

The Board of Directors, Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced a total amount of N105.7 billion as revenue turnover for the first quarter of the 2021 financial year.

According to the unaudited report and provisional results filed at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for the period ended March 31, 2021, the company declared a Profit After Tax of N7.73 billion representing a 39.5 percent increase when compared to N5.54 billion recorded for the corresponding period in the previous year.

Further analysis of the results shows that the N105.7 billion net revenue for Q1 2021 financial statement is a 27 percent increase from N83.2 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2020

