Tribune Online

On elementary education in Nigeria

THERE are different levels of education in Nigeria, but none has been able to deliver the goods. From pre-primary to primary school, and from secondary school to the tertiary level where we have monotechnics, polytechnics, colleges of education and universities, the story has been the same: Nigeria’s education sector needs serious overhauling. It is disturbing […]

On elementary education in Nigeria

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune