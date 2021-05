Tribune Online

Pregnant wife, husband killed by hit-and-run driver in Delta

A pregnant wife and her husband have been killed by a hit-and-run driver in Delta State. The couple were identified as Mr & Mrs Kingsley Akpor. The husband was said to be a photographer that has a studio known as Kiz Best Images which is located at Agbarho, a suburb of Warri. Reports say the […]

Pregnant wife, husband killed by hit-and-run driver in Delta

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune