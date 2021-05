Tribune Online

Nigeria’s foremost agric lender, Unity Bank Plc has sustained the growth momentum demonstrated in its 2020 full year earnings as it recorded an impressive performance of 43 per cent in both profit before and after tax in the first quarter (Q1)-2021. In the Bank’s unaudited Q1-2021 results submitted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune