



Tribune Online

US govt to journalists: Amplify important issues that affect the citizens

United States Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, has charged media practitioners to be unrelenting in tracking political and institutional processes by which decisions are taken and implemented at the local, state and national levels. This is as she noted the imperativeness for journalists to continue to help improve governance by amplifying important issues that affect the […]

US govt to journalists: Amplify important issues that affect the citizens

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune