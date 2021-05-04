12 lives, N17.6m property lost in Kano in April — Fire Service

The Kano State Fire Service has said that the state lost 12 lives and property worth over N17.6million destroyed in fire incidents recorded in the state in April. This was just as the agency attributed most of the fire incidents to road accidents, careless handling of cooking gas and the use of inferior electrical appliances. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

