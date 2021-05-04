



Agony of a 43-year old mother whose 11-year-old son needs N28m to live

MOTHERHOOD comes with boundless joy. For Florence Chiamaka Chidibem, 43, mother of five children, the coming of the last of her children, Wonderful Chidibem, brought joy and happiness. She named him ‘Wonderful’ on the expectation that everything about the child will be a wonder. The prayer at his christening, 11 years ago, was that everything […]

