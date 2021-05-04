



Amotekun evicts another 137 northerners from Ondo forest

Some 48 hours after some youths from the northern part of the country were sent back to their states, men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) on Tuesday evicted another 137 illegal occupants of the state forest reserve. The illegal occupants were said to be apprehended at the Elegbeka forest along Ifon-Owo road […]

