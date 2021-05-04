



Tribune Online

Emir of Dutse chairs NatureNews advisory board with Bassey, Majekodunmi, six pan-African members

Africa’s leading environment newspaper, NatureNews, has named the Emir of Dutse and Chancellor of Sokoto State University, Alhaji (Dr.) Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi, as chairman of its advisory board. The board, which was inaugurated on Tuesday, has eight other members including the renowned environmental activist and laureate of the Thoroft Rafto Memorial prize, Architect Nnimmo Bassey, […]

Emir of Dutse chairs NatureNews advisory board with Bassey, Majekodunmi, six pan-African members

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune