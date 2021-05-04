



Food Security Threat: FG must revisit Operation Feed the Nation policy ― Cleric

The Federal Government has been advised to revisit the Operation Feed the Nation (OFN) policy instituted by the military government of Nigeria in 1976, as a measure to achieve self-sufficiency in food crop production. This was one of the submissions of the Bishop of Diocese of Egba (Anglican Communion), Rt. Revd (Dr) Emmanuel Oludaisi Adekunle, […]

