No plan to overthrow Buhari’s government ― DHQ

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
No plan to overthrow Buhari’s government ― DHQ

Lifting 100 million Nigerians, Buhari lauds Chad, Buhari offers automatic employment, Buhari urges international cooperation to tackle COVID-19, terrorism, corruption, Senator Kumo’s death, Buhari to address, Buhari agrees to appear, gender imbalance, Buhari, official roll-out of autogas programme, economic cooperation with Algeria, Tuberculosis, Buhari, Eradication, COVID-19, South-South meeting, Presidency, Buhari condoles with Mali, COVID-19 vaccine, Buhari, Pfizer , mass metering initiative, Buhari, Nigeria, Enugu accident, Buhari, students, Nigeria Bangladesh to consolidate, agricultural intervention fund, Buhari, Businesses, Nigerians, FG to guarantee 400 houses, Buhari to make broadcast, Buhari to UN, Eagle Square, Nigerians, Independence Anniversary, Buhari, , ECOWAS Mali grey areas, I take responsibility for APC's losses, Buhari congratulates Guinea Bissau, Borno Shehu emirs' death, Behave responsibly, suffering, Nigerians, Buhari, electricity, primary healthcare, Buhari, Invest in mining, transition timetable, Buhari reacts to investigations in NDDC, Buhari, Gulf Guinea, export, Nigeria, submits 2021-2023 MTEF, illegal gold smuggling, Buhari Democracy day, public works, Buhari, NNPC Board, Democracy day, Admiral olumide

The Military High Command on Monday night declared that there was no plan whatsoever to overthrow the democratically elected administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as being insulated in some quarters This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu. The statement […]

No plan to overthrow Buhari’s government ― DHQ
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR