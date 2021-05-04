



Tribune Online

No plan to overthrow Buhari’s government ― DHQ

The Military High Command on Monday night declared that there was no plan whatsoever to overthrow the democratically elected administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as being insulated in some quarters This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu. The statement […]

No plan to overthrow Buhari’s government ― DHQ

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune