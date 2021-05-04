



NSPRI inaugurates fish processing centre in Kwara

The Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) Ilorin has received commendation for impacting meaningfully on its immediate environment through its proven technologies. The Technical Assistant (Agriculture) to the Kwara State Governor, Mr. Abdul Qawiy Olododo, gave the commendation while commissioning the fish processing centre constructed by the Institute for the Araromi-Ipo community in Irepodun local […]

