



Tribune Online

PTA begs Greenfield University abductors not to kill any student

The Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria has called on the abductors of Greenfield University not to execute the remaining 17 students of the school who are under their custody. Recall, the leader of the abductors had in an interview with VOA Hausa Service, on Monday, threatened to kill all the students if a ransom of […]

PTA begs Greenfield University abductors not to kill any student

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune