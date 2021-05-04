



Tribune Online

Ramadan: Islamic cleric calls for unity as panacea for peace, security

A notable lslamic cleric, Alhaji (Sheikh) Buhari Ajilogba the Ajanosi of Epe kingdom has called on Nigerians to be united in stemming the tide of insecurity and ensure peace in the country. Sheikh Buhari was the guest lecturer at the Epe Club Seventies Special Ramadan Public Lecture 2021 which was held at the clubhouse in […]

Ramadan: Islamic cleric calls for unity as panacea for peace, security

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune