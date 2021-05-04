



Reps seek FG’s support for cocoa processing in Nigeria

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday underscored the need for Federal Government to support cocoa processing company, Ede and other cocoa processing firms in Nigeria. The lawmakers also urged the present administration to establish a National Cocoa Processing Intervention Fund and resuscitate the Nigerian Cocoa Processing Industry. The resolution was passed sequel to […]

