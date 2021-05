Tribune Online

DMO opens two FG bonds for subscription

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the opening of two Federal Government (FGN) savings bonds for subscription at N1000 per unit. According to details obtained from DMO’s website, investors are entitled to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, and subject to a maximum subscription of N50 million. The first […]

