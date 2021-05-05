Electoral Act: NASS’ unfulfilled promise

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Electoral Act: NASS’ unfulfilled promise

NASS

TAIWO AMODU revisits the issue of amending the Electoral Act by the current National Assembly vis-a-vis public expectations, as the nation gradually moves towards another election year. At the inception of the Ninth National Assembly, its principal officers committed the Parliament to a legislative agenda. Among the focus of both chambers of the National Assembly […]

Electoral Act: NASS’ unfulfilled promise
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR