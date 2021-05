Tribune Online

Gunmen ambush Police team, shoot one dead in Delta

An attack on a team of mobile policemen along Ogwashi Uku – Kwale road in Delta State, on Tuesday evening, has left one of the officers dead. The deceased yet to be identified was shot dead as the gunmen ambushed the team close to Ossisa community bridge at about 4.15 pm and later carted a […]

