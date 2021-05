Tribune Online

Hit-and-run driver kills Austin Pharmacy proprietor in Benin

The proprietor of Austin Pharmacy, Austin Umweni, was on Wednesday killed by a hit-and-run driver on Airport Road, Benin City, while jogging early in the morning. The driver was said to be driving a Mercedes Benz car when he hit Umweni, who was said to be a keep-fit enthusiast and who usually engaged in early […]

