Lagos govt calls for e-governance to effectively serve citizens

Lagos State government has enjoined governments at all levels to adopt e-governance in order to effectively serve the citizens, disclosing that the state implemented a 3,000 km of Fibre Metro Network connection in the Year 2020 and an additional 3,000km in the Year 2021 across Lagos. The State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Hakeem […]

