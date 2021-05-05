Malian woman gives birth to nine babies in Morocco

A Malian woman gave birth to nonuplets in Morocco on Tuesday and all nine babies are “doing well”, the Mali’s government said, although Moroccan authorities had yet to confirm what would be an extremely rare case, the Agence France Presse (AFP) reported on Wednesday.

Mali’s government flew 25-year-old Halima Cisse, a woman from the north of the West African country, to Morocco for better care on March 30. She was initially believed to have been carrying seven babies (septuplets).

Cases of women successfully carrying septuplets to term are rare — and nonuplets even rarer.

Moroccan health ministry spokesman, Rachid Koudhari, said he had no knowledge of such a multiple birth having…