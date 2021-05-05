



NDE trains 50 unemployed youths on environmental beautification in Niger

National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Niger State, has begun the training of about 50 unemployed beneficiaries under the Special Public Works Department on Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS). The Director-General of the Agency, Alhaji Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, stated this on Tuesday in Minna at the Official Orientation ceremony, adding that the training on Plaster […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune