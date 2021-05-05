



Private sector experienced growth, employed more in April —Stanbic IBTC PMI

Stanbic IBTC, in its Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report, said the nation’s private sector continued on its growth path, while employing more workers in April. According to the report released on Tuesday, “April data revealed another solid overall expansion in the Nigerian private sector, underpinned by further growth in output and new orders.” It added, […]

