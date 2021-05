Tribune Online

Wike warns successionist groups off Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has warned those batching successionist plans in some parts of the country to stay away from Rivers State. He told those riding on the hospitality of Rivers people to hatch their secessionist agenda to take such clandestine activities elsewhere saying that no separatist group can annex Rivers State. Wike gave […]

