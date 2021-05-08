Experts decry increased cases of child abuse in Nigeria

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Experts decry increased cases of child abuse in Nigeria

children

Experts and domestic violence watchers have decried increased cases of child abuse in Nigeria. Speaking at a book launch with the title, ‘Psychological Interpretation of Child Abuse on Saturday in Abuja, the launcher, Rev. Chidi Ugwuanyi said there was a need for parents in the country to be educated on the issues of child abuse. […]

Experts decry increased cases of child abuse in Nigeria
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR