Experts decry increased cases of child abuse in Nigeria

Experts and domestic violence watchers have decried increased cases of child abuse in Nigeria. Speaking at a book launch with the title, ‘Psychological Interpretation of Child Abuse on Saturday in Abuja, the launcher, Rev. Chidi Ugwuanyi said there was a need for parents in the country to be educated on the issues of child abuse. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune