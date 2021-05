Tribune Online

Kogi Miyetti Allah chairman regains freedom

The Chairman of the Kogi Chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Wakili Damina, who was allegedly kidnapped has been released. The state secretary of the association, Mr. Adamu Abubakar told newsmen in Lokoja on Saturday that Damina was released in Abuja late night of May 7. Adamu said from […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune