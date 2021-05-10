



CBN disburses N83.9b loans to pharmaceutical companies

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed N83.9 billion loans to pharmaceutical companies and healthcare practitioners supporting 26 pharmaceutical and 56 medical projects across the country. CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who broke the news over the weekend at the Movie Premiere of “Unmasked” held in Lagos, said the fund disbursement was part of the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune