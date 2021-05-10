



Tribune Online

Former Head of State, Abdulsalami, dismisses news linking him arrested helicopter

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has described as false and unfounded the news linking him to a purported arrested helicopter supplying food to bandits. A statement issued by his media aide, Dr Yakubu Suleiman on Sunday said ordinarily, he would have ignored such spurious news but has to set the record straight. To […]

Former Head of State, Abdulsalami, dismisses news linking him arrested helicopter

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune