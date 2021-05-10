



Tribune Online

GoE visits PH, Lagos Abuja hospitals, donates oxygen to premature babies

Online entertainment and entrepreneurship link group, Garden of Eden (GoE), which provides enterprise support, networking and entertainment, has organised a programme aimed at raising funds to support indigent children in hospitals in selected cities in Nigeria. Garden of Eden, which is primarily Facebook-based, recently held “Hope for Children: Walk for Charity” in which it targeted […]

GoE visits PH, Lagos Abuja hospitals, donates oxygen to premature babies

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune