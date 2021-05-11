



Buhari should be removed if he can’t guarantee security ― Baba-Ahmed, NEF spokesman

THE Director of Publicity of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has asked the National Assembly to remove President Muhammadu Buhari if he cannot guarantee the security of Nigerians. Speaking on Kakaaki, a political programme on AIT, on Monday, Baba-Ahmed charged the National Assembly members to note that the constitution bestowed on them the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune