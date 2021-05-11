Crisis looms between Edo PDP, Obaseki over planned dissolution of party executives

After months of denial, the cracks in the relationship of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Governor Godwin Obaseki, widened on Tuesday as the party petitioned the national body in protest of an alleged plan to dissolve the entire party executives in the state.

The development is coming barely three weeks after the state chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi, said they were in talks with Governor Godwin Obaseki over the delay in constituting a state executive council, seven months after Obaseki was sworn in for a second term in office.

Obaseki, it would be recalled, became the adopted candidate of the PDP in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in…