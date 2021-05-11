



Tribune Online

Excitement as Akeredolu rehabilitates road abandoned for 18 years

Hakeem Gbadamosi writes on the strides of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on improving road infrastructure in the state and the long abandoned roads of the Ondo North senatorial district. One of the mission statements of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state on his assumption of office on February 24, 2016, was to give attention to the […]

Excitement as Akeredolu rehabilitates road abandoned for 18 years

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune