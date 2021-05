Tribune Online

‘Research extension farmers linkage system funding inadequate’

The Director of Extension, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Frank Kudla on Thursday, said the Research Extension Farmers Inputs Linkage System (REFILS) is weak, uncoordinated and poorly funded. He said the REFILS has a very low participation by the private sector which woukd have formed part of its funding. Kudla disclosed this during […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune