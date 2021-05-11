



Tribune Online

Security beefed up in Asaba as 17 Southern govs meet

Security has been beefed up in strategic locations in Asaba, Delta State as the 17 governors of southern Nigeria hold their meeting today. The police have barricaded the road leading to the government house (Summit road) in the state capital while visitors to the government house are thoroughly checked. Attacks on police assets and the […]

Security beefed up in Asaba as 17 Southern govs meet

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune