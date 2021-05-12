



Again, Akpabio, Udoedehe draw battle line in APC

Ahead of the 2023 crucial general election, the factional fights for the soul of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State have again been rekindled by old foes and longtime political gladiators. The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief GodswillAkpabio and the current National Care-taker Chairman of the APC, Senator John Udoedehe, are […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune