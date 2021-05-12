



Tribune Online

Insecurity: Bauchi NAWOJ members seek divine intervention, organise prayer session

Members of the Bauchi State Chapter of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called for immediate action by the Federal Government to stop the spate of insecurity in the country before it completely gets out of hands. The NAWOJ members who converged at the NUJ Press Center, on Tuesday, offered special prayers for divine […]

Insecurity: Bauchi NAWOJ members seek divine intervention, organise prayer session

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune