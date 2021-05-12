



Let your piety, prayer for Nigeria continue after Ramadan, Saraki urges Muslims

Immediate past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the world on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting and the consequent Eid-El-Fitr festival. Saraki in a statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, his Special Adviser and head of his Media Office also advised Nigerians to continue with their […]

