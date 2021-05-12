



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 47 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,515. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday. "47 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Adamawa-19, Lagos-16, Enugu-3, Kaduna-3, Akwa Ibom-2 Delta-2, FCT-2."

Nigeria records 47 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,515

Source: Nigerian Tribune