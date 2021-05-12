Ohanaeze Ndigbo, NBA, NGOs, others back Southern Governors on restructuring

Following the seventeen Southern Governors’ resolution banning open grazing, and call for restructuring and state policing, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Ebonyi State chapter, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), and the civil society organizations have thrown their support behind the governors on the restructuring of the country.

They made this known in an interview with Tribune Online on Wednesday.

They then call on the governors not to politicise the state police by recruiting their thugs only to intimidate their opposition.

According to Dr Peter Mbam, President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Ebonyi State chapter, he said, “On the decision of the governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Ebonyi State chapter is 100 per cent in…