OPINION: We must decolonise African legal systems

(Excerpts from a Lecture Delivered to the College of Law’s Center for Indigenous Knowledge, University of South Africa on May 6, 2021 by Toyin Falola) It gives me great pleasure to be here again at the University of South Africa (UNISA), one place I can solidly vouch for when it comes to upholding excellence and […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune