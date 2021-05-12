PANDEF backs 17 Southern Governors’ decisions on restructuring, others

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Wednesday, expressed overwhelming support for the resolutions passed by the 17 Southern Governors on restructuring, ban on open grazing, among others.

The Forum’s position was contained in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ken Robinson, and made available to Tribune Online.

“With the goings-on in the country, we had expected them to meet before now but it is a good thing that they have met. It is a welcomed development.

“This would not only foster cooperation among the governors and people of the Southern States but also strengthen the nation’s democracy.

“We have also seen the communique that they issued. It is very…