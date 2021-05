Tribune Online

Ramadan: Sallah is Thursday —NSCIA

THE Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, confirmed on Wednesday that the new moon that signifies the end of Ramadan was not sighted in the country. He, however, confirmed that with the development, this year’s Ramadan will end today and the new month, which is equivalent […]

Ramadan: Sallah is Thursday —NSCIA

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune