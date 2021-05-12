Security crises: Fear grips A’Ibom residents as CSO, others blame govt

Tribune Online
Security crises: Fear grips A’Ibom residents as CSO, others blame govt

Fear has enveloped Akwa Ibom State as gunmen believed to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) continue to unleash its militia wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) on policemen and other security agencies. Several police formations in Essien Udim, Ika, Ikono, Abak and Ini local government areas have had no fewer than […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

