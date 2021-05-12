



Tribune Online

We”ll continue to promote excellence in FUNAAB, says VC

The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Professor Felix Salako, has assured that the institution will continue to promote excellence in making it one of the best citadel of learning in Nigeria. Salako in a speech delivered at the special award ceremony for the conferment of Professor Emeritus, naming of monuments and commissioning of […]

We”ll continue to promote excellence in FUNAAB, says VC

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune