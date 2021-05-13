British Airways announces fantastic fares in first cabin on Lagos/Abuja/London route

The British flag carrier, British Airways has announced what it called fantastic fares for its Nigerian passengers in its first cabin on the Lagos/Abuja/London route.

The fantastic fares which will also be enjoyed by Nigerian travellers flying the BA first cabin into Europe, Canada and the United States begin from $4287.

According to the airline’s Regional Commercial Manager, Nigeria and Ghana, Mrs Adetutu Otuyalo: “British Airways First Class is your ticket to exceptional comfort and impeccable service in our most elegant surroundings. It’s the finest way to travel enjoying your own private and spacious suite, a fully flat bed with mattress and duvet, delicious and indulgent dining…